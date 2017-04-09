About 1,300 people dressed as samurai warriors have paraded in a city in central Japan to celebrate a 16th-century warlord.

The parade in the streets of Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture on Saturday is part of an annual festival that takes place around the anniversary of the death of Takeda Shingen.

Participants re-enacted Shingen preparing to lead his troops to battle.

Shingen, his general, and his double were all played by veteran rakugo comic storytellers.