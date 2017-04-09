Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched a investigation following the discovery of a corpse likely belonging to a woman inside a residence in Suginami Ward, reports TBS News

At 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, the relatives of the woman, aged in her 60s, living in the residence, located in the Shimizu area, contacted police after not being able to contact her over an extended period.

Officers arriving at the scene found the corpse, heavily decayed and partially wrapped in tape, beneath the floorboards of the kitchen.

During the condition of the body, the estimated age of the person and gender of the body are not known.

Police are working to confirm the identity of the body. The case is being treated as the result of foul play.

