Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched a investigation following the discovery of a corpse likely belonging to a woman inside a residence in Suginami Ward, reports TBS News
At 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, the relatives of the woman, aged in her 60s, living in the residence, located in the Shimizu area, contacted police after not being able to contact her over an extended period.
Officers arriving at the scene found the corpse, heavily decayed and partially wrapped in tape, beneath the floorboards of the kitchen.
During the condition of the body, the estimated age of the person and gender of the body are not known.
Police are working to confirm the identity of the body. The case is being treated as the result of foul play.
東京・杉並区の住宅で腐敗した遺体が見つかりました。高齢の女性とみられ、粘着テープが巻かれていたという情報もあります。警視庁は事件の可能性があるとみて調べています。 9日午後2時半ごろ、杉並区清水の戸建て住宅で、腐敗した遺体が見つかりました。
Apr 10
