Osaka cop assaults station worker over delayed train
tokyoreporter.com -- Apr 10
A male officer with the Osaka Prefectural Police was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a male employee of West Japan Railway after becoming enraged over a delayed train in Himeji City, reports Nikkan Sports.

At around 6:30 a.m., Masashi Nouno, a 59-year-old inspector at Oyodo Police Station in Osaka, allegedly grabbed the uniform of the worker, 34, at a ticket gate and pulled him around on the grounds of JR Aboshi Station.

Nouno, who has been charged with assault, partially denies the charges, telling the Aboshi Police Station he "grabbed his clothes and such, but I didn't pull him around - I didn't intend to assault him."

大阪府警の警察官がJRの駅で、電車の遅れに腹を立てて駅員に暴行したとして逮捕されました。　大阪府警大淀署地域課の警部補・濃野雅士容疑者（59）は9日午前6時半ごろ、兵庫県姫路市のJR網干駅の改札付近で、事務室の窓越しに駅員の制服をつかんで引っ張った疑いが持たれています。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
