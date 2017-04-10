A woman's body was found under the kitchen floor of a house in Tokyo's Suginami Ward on Sunday and police are treating the case as a homicide.

The police believe the deceased is Mieko Ueda, 62, who owns the house. The body had a stab wound in the left chest, and the face, wrists and ankles were wrapped in adhesive tape, they said.

Ueda reportedly lived in Nerima Ward, and her elder sister reported to police on Feb. 27 that she had been missing since early January.

東京・杉並区の住宅で、家の所有者とみられる女性の遺体が見つかりました。 9日午後2時半ごろ、杉並区の戸建て住宅で、台所の床下から腐敗した遺体が見つかりました。警視庁によりますと、遺体は少なくとも死後3カ月以上が経っているとみられています。