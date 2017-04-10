Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a female school teacher for allegedly assaulting a security guard after being accused of shoplifting in Odawara City, reports Sankei Shimbun.
At around noon on Sunday, the guard saw Satomi Kojima, a 27-year-old elementary school teacher in the town of Hakone, stealing four boxes of chocolate (valued at 870 yen) from a supermarket, located in the Kayama area, by concealing them inside a bag.
After shouting at Kojima, the guard, a 52-year-old woman, followed her for several hundred meters into a parking lot. After a confrontation ensued, Kojima allegedly stomped on the guard in the stomach in attempting to flee.
Kojima partially denies the charges. "I stole the chocolate, but I don't remember stomping on the guard in the stomach."
