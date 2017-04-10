Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a female school teacher for allegedly assaulting a security guard after being accused of shoplifting in Odawara City, reports Sankei Shimbun.

At around noon on Sunday, the guard saw Satomi Kojima, a 27-year-old elementary school teacher in the town of Hakone, stealing four boxes of chocolate (valued at 870 yen) from a supermarket, located in the Kayama area, by concealing them inside a bag.

After shouting at Kojima, the guard, a 52-year-old woman, followed her for several hundred meters into a parking lot. After a confrontation ensued, Kojima allegedly stomped on the guard in the stomach in attempting to flee.

Kojima partially denies the charges. "I stole the chocolate, but I don't remember stomping on the guard in the stomach."

神奈川県で小学校の教師の女がチョコレートを万引きしたうえ、女性警備員を踏み付けるなどした疑いで逮捕されました。 箱根町立湯本小学校の教師・小島早都未容疑者（27）は、神奈川県小田原市の百貨店でチョコレートなど4点を万引きしたうえ、女性警備員に暴行を加えた疑いが持たれています。