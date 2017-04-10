Female teacher accused of shoplifting assaults security guard
tokyoreporter.com -- Apr 10
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a female school teacher for allegedly assaulting a security guard after being accused of shoplifting in Odawara City, reports Sankei Shimbun.

At around noon on Sunday, the guard saw Satomi Kojima, a 27-year-old elementary school teacher in the town of Hakone, stealing four boxes of chocolate (valued at 870 yen) from a supermarket, located in the Kayama area, by concealing them inside a bag.

After shouting at Kojima, the guard, a 52-year-old woman, followed her for several hundred meters into a parking lot. After a confrontation ensued, Kojima allegedly stomped on the guard in the stomach in attempting to flee.

Kojima partially denies the charges. "I stole the chocolate, but I don't remember stomping on the guard in the stomach."

神奈川県で小学校の教師の女がチョコレートを万引きしたうえ、女性警備員を踏み付けるなどした疑いで逮捕されました。　箱根町立湯本小学校の教師・小島早都未容疑者（27）は、神奈川県小田原市の百貨店でチョコレートなど4点を万引きしたうえ、女性警備員に暴行を加えた疑いが持たれています。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Apr 10
Japan's population projected to plunge to 88 million by 2065
The population of Japan is expected to plunge to 88.08 million in 2065, roughly 30 percent of the 2015 level, a government-affiliated research institute said Monday. (Japan Times)
Apr 10
Nijo Castle's gleaming gate looks as good as new after repairs
Nijo Castle's main gate is looking back to its majestic best after the completion of extensive repair to the entrance of the UNESCO World Heritage site in this ancient capital. (Asahi)
Apr 10
Part of Japan's alpine route reopens
Part of a scenic mountain route through central Japan's Northern Alps has reopened after being closed for the winter. (NHK)
Apr 10
Japan's current account surplus up 18.2 pct in Feb.
Japan's current account surplus in February rose 18.2 pct from a year before to 2,813.6 billion yen, the Ministry of Finance said Monday. (Jiji)
Apr 10
IMF to upgrade Japan's projected growth
Officials at the International Monetary Fund are compiling their growth forecasts ahead of the G20 summit on April 20th. (NHK)
Apr 10
Female teacher accused of shoplifting assaults security guard
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a female school teacher for allegedly assaulting a security guard after being accused of shoplifting in Odawara City, reports Sankei Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 10
Missing woman found bound, slain under kitchen floor of Tokyo home
A woman's body was found under the kitchen floor of a house in Tokyo's Suginami Ward on Sunday and police are treating the case as a homicide. (Japan Times)
Apr 10
Osaka cop assaults station worker over delayed train
A male officer with the Osaka Prefectural Police was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a male employee of West Japan Railway after becoming enraged over a delayed train in Himeji City, reports Nikkan Sports. (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 10
Tokyo cops: Decayed corpse wrapped in tape found in Suginami residence
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched a investigation following the discovery of a corpse likely belonging to a woman inside a residence in Suginami Ward, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 10
Tokyo cops round up 20 girls in citywide 'JK' sweep
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Friday carried out a citywide sweep of illicit parlors employing school girls in advance of legislation that will restrict the hiring of minors, reports Nippon News Network (tokyoreporter.com)