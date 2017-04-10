Officials at the International Monetary Fund are compiling their growth forecasts ahead of the G20 summit on April 20th.

They've indicated that Japan's GDP will expand from 1 to 1-and-a-half percent this year.

That's higher than their previous estimate in January of 0.8 percent. They say firm exports will likely be the main contributor.

IMF officials are also looking to upgrade Britain's GDP growth outlook from 1-and-a-half percent to around 2 percent.