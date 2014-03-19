Japan's current account surplus in February rose 18.2 pct from a year before to 2,813.6 billion yen, the Ministry of Finance said Monday.

The result came against the median forecast of 2,555.2 billion yen among 20 economic research institutes surveyed by Jiji Press.

Japan's goods and services trade surplus widened 78.8 pct to 1,013 billion yen, the ministry said in a preliminary balance of payments report.

In goods trade, Japan's surplus jumped 166.8 pct to 1,076.8 billion yen. Exports were up 12.2 pct at 6,333.9 billion yen, and imports were up 0.3 pct at 5,257 billion yen.