Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a female school teacher for allegedly assaulting a security guard after being accused of shoplifting in Odawara City, reports Sankei Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
A male officer with the Osaka Prefectural Police was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a male employee of West Japan Railway after becoming enraged over a delayed train in Himeji City, reports Nikkan Sports. (tokyoreporter.com)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Friday carried out a citywide sweep of illicit parlors employing school girls in advance of legislation that will restrict the hiring of minors, reports Nippon News Network (tokyoreporter.com)