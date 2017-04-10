This is really the golden age of Japanese idol singers. Yes, Japan's appreciation for perky vocalists in frilly skirts stretches back to at least the 1970s. The current otaku culture boom, though, mixed with the opportunities modern Internet technology offers for promoting brand-new performers who're still in the earliest phases of building a fanbase means that never before have there been so many listening options for fans of idol music. (Japan Today)
The government adopted at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday a new tourism promotion plan calling for legislation to realize so-called integrated resorts that bring together casinos, hotels and shopping malls. (the-japan-news.com)