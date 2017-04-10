Part of a scenic mountain route through central Japan's Northern Alps has reopened after being closed for the winter.

The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route connects Omachi City in Nagano Prefecture with Tateyama Town in Toyama Prefecture with a ropeway, cable cars and buses.

A 16-kilometer section on the Toyama side of the 37-kilometer route became passable on Monday after snow plows cleared the road.

A priest performed a Shinto ritual at the cable car and bus transit station at an altitude of about 1,000 meters, to pray for safe operation this season.

After the ritual, about 10 tourists aboard the first bus enjoyed the spectacle of the snow-covered mountains.