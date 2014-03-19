Nijo Castle's main gate is looking back to its majestic best after the completion of extensive repair to the entrance of the UNESCO World Heritage site in this ancient capital.

Higashi Ote-mon (East main gate), as the structure in Kyoto's Nakagyo Ward is called, is designated an important cultural property by the central government.

The East main gate had been redesignated the entrance and exit for castle visitors, who had to come and go through the North main gate while the work was going on.

Tourists were seen passing through the refurbished gate as soon as the giant structure, back in its splendor with golden decorative metal fittings and other features, creaked open.

Nijo Castle was built by Tokugawa Ieyasu, founder of the Tokugawa Shogunate, in 1603. The fortress underwent large-scale remodeling by Iemitsu, third shogun of the Tokugawa clan, to coincide with Emperor Go-Mizunoo's 1626 visit to the castle during the Kanei Era (1624-1644).

The East main gate, which had been a two-storied gatehouse when the castle was first built, was restructured into a one-tier gate so that the emperor would not be looked down from above during his Kanei visit. Repair work carried out after an earthquake in 1662 gave the gate the appearance it retains to this day.