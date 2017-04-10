Japan's population projected to plunge to 88 million by 2065
Japan Times -- Apr 10
The population of Japan is expected to plunge to 88.08 million in 2065, roughly 30 percent of the 2015 level, a government-affiliated research institute said Monday.

The announcement by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research confirms that depopulation, which started in 2008 after Japan’s population peaked at 128.08 million, is here to stay. It urged the country to prepare for consequences in wide-ranging areas, including the pension and health care systems.

The estimated population decline, which includes non-Japanese residents, is smaller than a similar study released in 2012, in which the population was predicted to plummet to 86.74 million by 2060. The difference stems from recent subtle increases in the average number of childbirths among women in their 30s and 40s, the institute said.

It also said the population is likely to fall below the 100 million mark in 2053, five years later than in a previous projection in 2015. Still, the report casts doubt on the chances of the government achieving its goal of maintaining a population of 100 million into the 2060s.

The average life expectancy is estimated to increase to 84.95 years for men and 91.35 years for women in 2065, from 80.75 years for men and 86.98 years for women in 2015.

People 65 or older, meanwhile, will account for 38.4 percent of the total population in 2065, the latest report estimated.

日本の総人口が、約50年後の2065年には約8800万人まで減少するとの予測を厚生労働省が公表しました。子育て支援などを受けて30代から40代の出生率が上昇したことから、5年前の推計8100万人からは上昇に転じました。また、100年後の総人口は約5000万人と予測されています。

News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
Japan's population projected to plunge to 88 million by 2065
