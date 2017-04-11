Japanese figure skating star Mao Asada is retiring from competition.

Japan Skating Federation officials say Asada recently notified them of her decision.

Asada also said in her blog on Monday that she has decided to put an end to her career as a competitive figure skater.

Asada has led Japan's figure skating scene since her teens, with her trademark triple axel jump. She won the silver medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

An injury to her left knee had caused the 26-year-old to struggle in competitions this season.