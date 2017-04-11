Tokyo police on Monday served a former head of a yakuza crime syndicate on death row for a deadly shooting rampage in 2003 with an arrest warrant for his suspected involvement in another murder. (Jiji)
Japan's working-age population is facing a steep decline, new demographic research confirms, leaving the country's future vitality precarious barring major improvements in social security and labor productivity. (Nikkei)
Amid continued growth of Japanese food exports, 927 items were confirmed to have been mislabeled as Japanese products in six cities in Asian countries, including China, according to a survey conducted by the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry in fiscal 2016. (the-japan-news.com)