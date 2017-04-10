Snack food makers in Japan are suspending sales of some potato chip products. They say potatoes are in short supply due to typhoon damage last year.

Koikeya suspended sales of 9 potato chip products in late March. The Tokyo-based firm has ended selling 7 others.

Calbee also plans to end sales of 18 snack items on Saturday, and suspend 15 others a week later.

Makers say last year potato harvests were poor on the northern main island of Hokkaido due to typhoon damage. Hokkaido is a major production center of potato varieties for making chips.

去年の夏に北海道を襲った台風の影響だということです。大手菓子メーカーが相次いでポテトチップスの販売の一時休止を発表しました。背景には深刻なジャガイモ不足があります。