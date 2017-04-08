The Tokyo Metropolitan government's project team looking into the controversial relocation of its wholesale market exchanged opinions with market dealers on Saturday.

A plan to relocate the aging market in Tsukiji to a new facility in the Toyosu area was postponed due to concerns over soil contamination.

The project team says the alternative plan to renovate the current market in Tsukiji will cost around 630 million dollars and take about 7 years to complete.

It plans to make a recommendation to the Tokyo Governor next month based on the dealers' opinions.

「土壌汚染の恐れがある」とされた東京の築地市場で、土壌調査が今月末から始まります。結果は5月中に公表されるということです。 土壌調査は、2001年以降に建物の建設や増築など土地の改変を伴った工事が行われた築地市場の敷地内の8カ所が対象です。