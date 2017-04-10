Infant botulism claims 6-month-old Tokyo boy who was fed honey
Japan Times -- Apr 11
A 6-month-old boy in Adachi Ward, Tokyo, died late last month of infant botulism after his family fed him honey, according to the metropolitan government.

Metropolitan officials said it was the first death caused by infant botulism in Japan since 1986, when the government began compiling such statistics.

The officials warned that babies younger than 1 should not be given honey.

They said the Adachi boy died March 30. He developed a cough on Feb. 16, and was taken to a hospital by ambulance on Feb. 20 after going into convulsions and suffering respiratory failure. He was diagnosed Feb. 28 as having infant botulism.

The officials said the boy’s family had been giving him honey mixed in juice twice a day for about a month, and that they were not aware babies should not be fed honey.

The bacteria Clostridium botulinum was found in an unsealed honey container in the family’s house and in the boy’s excrement. A public health center confirmed that the boy’s death was caused by botulism poisoning.

東京・足立区で、生後6カ月の赤ちゃんが蜂蜜入りのジュースを飲んで死亡していたことが分かりました。　生後6カ月の男の赤ちゃんは、2月20日に呼吸不全などの症状が出たため救急搬送され、先月30日に死亡しました。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
