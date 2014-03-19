Tokyo police on Monday served a former head of a yakuza crime syndicate on death row for a deadly shooting rampage in 2003 with an arrest warrant for his suspected involvement in another murder.

It is extremely rare for a death-row inmate to be served with an arrest warrant.

The 68-year-old inmate, Osamu Yano, has refused to answer questions from investigators, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Yano has been convicted of shooting four people to death in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo, in January 2003.

確定死刑囚を別の殺人事件で異例の逮捕です。 矢野治死刑囚（68）は、2003年に前橋市のスナックで4人が殺害された事件に関与したとして死刑が確定しています。