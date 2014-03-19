Japan's working-age population is facing a steep decline, new demographic research confirms, leaving the country's future vitality precarious barring major improvements in social security and labor productivity.

The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research published new statistics on Japan's population Monday, showing projected levels for each of the 50 years from 2015 to 2065.

The working-age population, ages 15 to 64, is seen plunging 40% from 2015 levels by 2065. As soon as 2040, the figure probably will drop to 59.78 million, undershooting the current count by more than 20%. It is currently declining by more than 500,000 people per year, meaning it will probably be below the 2015 count by 3 million people as early as 2020.

In fields such as construction, transportation and nursing care, open positions already outnumber applicants by more than three to one. Industries that require lots of labor may not be able to sustain themselves if the population keeps shrinking at this rate, and urgently need advances in productivity or technological innovation.

Nursing care has seen progress in information technology and robotics, but the labor force numbers probably will fail to keep pace with demand nonetheless as the population ages. Some logistics industry players have adjusted their strategies to address the labor squeeze, such as by discontinuing home delivery scheduling services. But unless package volume decreases, they will have a hard time maintaining their present level of service.

If Japan's population declines at its current pace and productivity does not improve, the country could fall into negative economic growth starting in the 2040s, according to calculations by the Cabinet Office. To keep real economic growth in the 1.5-2% range at that time, Japan would need to sustain a population of 100 million, and be on par with the world's most productive nations.