Shrinking workforce threatens Japan's economy
Nikkei -- Apr 11
Japan's working-age population is facing a steep decline, new demographic research confirms, leaving the country's future vitality precarious barring major improvements in social security and labor productivity.

The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research published new statistics on Japan's population Monday, showing projected levels for each of the 50 years from 2015 to 2065.

The working-age population, ages 15 to 64, is seen plunging 40% from 2015 levels by 2065. As soon as 2040, the figure probably will drop to 59.78 million, undershooting the current count by more than 20%. It is currently declining by more than 500,000 people per year, meaning it will probably be below the 2015 count by 3 million people as early as 2020.

In fields such as construction, transportation and nursing care, open positions already outnumber applicants by more than three to one. Industries that require lots of labor may not be able to sustain themselves if the population keeps shrinking at this rate, and urgently need advances in productivity or technological innovation.

Nursing care has seen progress in information technology and robotics, but the labor force numbers probably will fail to keep pace with demand nonetheless as the population ages. Some logistics industry players have adjusted their strategies to address the labor squeeze, such as by discontinuing home delivery scheduling services. But unless package volume decreases, they will have a hard time maintaining their present level of service.

If Japan's population declines at its current pace and productivity does not improve, the country could fall into negative economic growth starting in the 2040s, according to calculations by the Cabinet Office. To keep real economic growth in the 1.5-2% range at that time, Japan would need to sustain a population of 100 million, and be on par with the world's most productive nations.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Apr 12
Tokyo cops search for 4 men in Y100 million gold heist
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for four men in the theft of gold valued at nearly 100 million yen from a shop in Taito Ward, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 12
Chinese national duped foreigners by posing as monk
A Chinese national was arrested for allegedly posing as a monk and selling charms to tourists, claiming to need donations, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 12
Chiba cops: Education staffer exposes himself at supermarket
Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a city board of education member for allegedly exposing himself at a supermarket in Mobara City, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 12
Toshiba's April-December earnings released
Struggling Japanese electronics maker Toshiba has released an earnings report without auditor approval to meet a government-set deadline. (NHK)
Apr 11
Typhoon damage on potato harvests hits chip lovers
Snack food makers in Japan are suspending sales of some potato chip products. They say potatoes are in short supply due to typhoon damage last year. (NHK)
Apr 11
Death-row inmate served with arrest warrant in Japan
Tokyo police on Monday served a former head of a yakuza crime syndicate on death row for a deadly shooting rampage in 2003 with an arrest warrant for his suspected involvement in another murder. (Jiji)
Apr 11
Infant botulism claims 6-month-old Tokyo boy who was fed honey
A 6-month-old boy in Adachi Ward, Tokyo, died late last month of infant botulism after his family fed him honey, according to the metropolitan government. (Japan Times)
Apr 11
Shrinking workforce threatens Japan's economy
Japan's working-age population is facing a steep decline, new demographic research confirms, leaving the country's future vitality precarious barring major improvements in social security and labor productivity. (Nikkei)
Apr 11
Survey: 927 food items mislabeled as Japanese
Amid continued growth of Japanese food exports, 927 items were confirmed to have been mislabeled as Japanese products in six cities in Asian countries, including China, according to a survey conducted by the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry in fiscal 2016. (the-japan-news.com)
Apr 11
Tsukiji renovation supported by traders
The Tokyo Metropolitan government's project team looking into the controversial relocation of its wholesale market exchanged opinions with market dealers on Saturday. (NHK)