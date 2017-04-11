Struggling Japanese electronics maker Toshiba has released an earnings report without auditor approval to meet a government-set deadline.

The company had twice postponed the release of the report for the April-to-December period of last year. It said more time was needed to investigate alleged inappropriate accounting at its US nuclear power plant business.

Auditors at PwC Aarata said they have not finished assessing the results of investigations into the accounting.

But Toshiba executives concluded that no inappropriate accounting took place, and that they could not delay the release any longer.