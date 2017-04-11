Toshiba's April-December earnings released
NHK -- Apr 12
Struggling Japanese electronics maker Toshiba has released an earnings report without auditor approval to meet a government-set deadline.

The company had twice postponed the release of the report for the April-to-December period of last year. It said more time was needed to investigate alleged inappropriate accounting at its US nuclear power plant business.

Auditors at PwC Aarata said they have not finished assessing the results of investigations into the accounting.

But Toshiba executives concluded that no inappropriate accounting took place, and that they could not delay the release any longer.

News source: NHK
Apr 12
Tokyo cops search for 4 men in Y100 million gold heist
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for four men in the theft of gold valued at nearly 100 million yen from a shop in Taito Ward, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 12
Chinese national duped foreigners by posing as monk
A Chinese national was arrested for allegedly posing as a monk and selling charms to tourists, claiming to need donations, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 12
Chiba cops: Education staffer exposes himself at supermarket
Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a city board of education member for allegedly exposing himself at a supermarket in Mobara City, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 12
Apr 11
Typhoon damage on potato harvests hits chip lovers
Snack food makers in Japan are suspending sales of some potato chip products. They say potatoes are in short supply due to typhoon damage last year. (NHK)
Apr 11
Death-row inmate served with arrest warrant in Japan
Tokyo police on Monday served a former head of a yakuza crime syndicate on death row for a deadly shooting rampage in 2003 with an arrest warrant for his suspected involvement in another murder. (Jiji)
Apr 11
Infant botulism claims 6-month-old Tokyo boy who was fed honey
A 6-month-old boy in Adachi Ward, Tokyo, died late last month of infant botulism after his family fed him honey, according to the metropolitan government. (Japan Times)
Apr 11
Shrinking workforce threatens Japan's economy
Japan's working-age population is facing a steep decline, new demographic research confirms, leaving the country's future vitality precarious barring major improvements in social security and labor productivity. (Nikkei)
Apr 11
Survey: 927 food items mislabeled as Japanese
Amid continued growth of Japanese food exports, 927 items were confirmed to have been mislabeled as Japanese products in six cities in Asian countries, including China, according to a survey conducted by the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry in fiscal 2016. (the-japan-news.com)
Apr 11
Tsukiji renovation supported by traders
The Tokyo Metropolitan government's project team looking into the controversial relocation of its wholesale market exchanged opinions with market dealers on Saturday. (NHK)