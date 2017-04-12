Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for four men in the theft of gold valued at nearly 100 million yen from a shop in Taito Ward, reports TV Asahi.

At just after noon on Tuesday, the four persons attacked two employees outside the shop, located in the Ueno district, and stole a bag containing 20 gold bars valued at around 94 million yen. As the suspects fled the scene, the bag was dropped nearby with the bars still inside.

Officers from the Ueno Police Station are searching for the suspects on suspicion of robbery.

Just before the incident, the two employees of the shop, located near JR Okachimachi Station, were hailing a taxi on a road to deliver the bars, weighing one kilogram each, to a customer. One of the suspects then came up from behind them and performed a drop-kick. One suspect then grabbed the bag and all four took off running.

時価9500万円の金の延べ棒を狙った3人組の男は今も逃走中です。 11日午後0時半すぎ、東京・上野で貴金属会社の男性社員（47）が3人組の男に襲われ、金の延べ棒20キロが入ったバッグを奪われました。