Chiba cops: Education staffer exposes himself at supermarket
tokyoreporter.com -- Apr 12
Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a city board of education member for allegedly exposing himself at a supermarket in Mobara City, reports Fuji News Network

At 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Ryo Kawana, a 23-year-old staff member with the Katsuura City Board of Education, allegedly dropped his pants to reveal his genitals to a woman who had just exited a bathroom.

Kawana, who has been charged with indecent exposure, admits to the allegations. "I was stressed at work and at home," the suspect was quote by police. "It was fun to watch a woman become shocked."

スーパーで女性（20）に下半身を露出した疑いで、公務員の男が逮捕されました。　千葉県勝浦市の教育委員会、社会教育課の職員・川名涼容疑者（23）は9日夜、千葉県茂原市のスーパーのトイレで、女性に下半身を露出した疑いが持たれています。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
