US President Donald Trump has reiterated that the dollar is getting too strong.

He made the comments in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

He said he likes a low-interest rate policy, pointing out that a higher interest rate often makes the country's currency strong and the nation's exports more expensive.

Trump had accused China of keeping its currency weak to make Chinese goods affordable overseas. But he told the newspaper that China is not a currency manipulator.

アメリカのトランプ大統領が「ドルは強すぎる」と発言したことが伝わり、円相場は5カ月ぶりに1ドル＝108円台まで円高・ドル安が進み、株価も下落しています。 トランプ大統領はウォール・ストリート・ジャーナルのインタビューで、「ドルは強くなりすぎていると思うが、私にも一因がある。