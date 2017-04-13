Japan's navy plans a joint show of force with the U.S. Navy's USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group as it steams toward the Korean peninsula aimed at deterring secretive North Korean regime from further missile tests, two sources said. (Japan Today)
The violent video of a passenger being forcibly removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight on Sunday has gone viral around the world, including in Japan, sparking outcry and concern that a similar incident could happen here. (Japan Times)
A 3-year-old girl who had stopped breathing after being choked by the handles on a monkey bar Wednesday at a nursery in Kagawa Prefecture later recovered in a hospital and started to breath by herself. (Japan Times)
The traditional Thai New Year's holiday has turned out to be anything but fun for more than 1,000 would-be travelers who were stranded at Bangkok's international airport after their cut-rate tour packages to Japan turned out to be an apparent scam. (Japan Today)