Shizuoka Prefectural Police on Thursday morning found the body of a missing inspector in a mountainous area of Shizuoka City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun
Based on clothing and other items, police suspect the body is that of Hirofumi Ito, a 58-year-old head of criminal investigation division for the Shizuoka Prefectural Police. The body was found at the bottom of a cliff at Mt. Shizuhara in Aoi Ward.
Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body. The case is being treated as a suicide.
According to police, Ito left his office and arrived home on Monday afternoon. Several hours later, he departed the residence, leaving behind two mobile phones, his wallet and private vehicle. He was not heard from again.
The following morning, Ito's wife called the office to indicate that her husband would not be coming to work. She also requested that an officer meet with her. A search team comprised of between 50 and 60 officers began searching for Ito that same day.
