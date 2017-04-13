Tokyo Metropolitan Police do not suspect foul play following the discovery of two persons inside a residence in Nerima Ward on Monday, reports TV Asahi

At around 12:40 p.m., a neighbor of the residence telephoned police to report concern since a large number of newspapers had filled the mail slot.

Officers from the Shakujii Police Station arriving at the residence, located in the Oizumi Gakuen area, found the body likely belonging to a man, aged in his 50s, in the first-floor living room. The other body, believed to be that of his mother, aged in her 80s, was later discovered in a second-floor bedroom.

Considering that neither corpse had external wounds, the interior of the residence was not ransacked and there were no signs of suicide, police suspect that both died due to natural causes.