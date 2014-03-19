Tokyo Disneyland to undergo renovation to win back visitors
Jiji -- Apr 13
Large-scale renovation work has started at Tokyo Disneyland for completion in spring 2020 as its operator aims to reverse the recent downtrend in the number of visitors.

In the project totaling 75 billion yen, the largest investment by Oriental Land Co. <4661> since the amusement park opened in 1983 in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, two new attractions will be built based on popular Disney films "Beauty and the Beast" and "Big Hero 6."

Oriental Land hopes that the renovation will help stop the decline in visitors to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, which are located next to each other.

After welcoming a record 31.37 million visitors in fiscal 2014 thanks to events related to blockbuster Disney film "Frozen" and other factors, Tokyo Disney Resort suffered a fall in the number of visitors in the following two years mainly due to unstable weather in summer.

Apr 13
