Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a sushi chef in the molestation of a young girl in Edogawa Ward last month, reports TBS News.
On the afternoon of March 7, Noritatsu Kino, 51, stopped the girl, 8, as she commuted home on a road in the ward and asked her if she was free. He then allegedly took her to a nearby alley and probed his fingers inside her underwear.
Kino, who has been charged with committing obscene acts, admits to the allegations, telling police he cruises around in his car in search of young girls to call out to, according to Nippon News Network (Apr. 12).
The suspect became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage, which showed him loitering in the area of the crime.
