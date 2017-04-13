A 3-year-old girl who had stopped breathing after being choked by the handles on a monkey bar Wednesday at a nursery in Kagawa Prefecture later recovered in a hospital and started to breath by herself.

According to the nursery, the playground equipment is about 1.4-meters tall and its handles are about 1 meter above the ground. It was during play time, and she went to the ladder at around 9:20 a.m. Ten minutes later, one of the instructors noticed she had apparently suffocated and called an ambulance. She was rushed to the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest.

Police said the girl climbed a poll on the lower part of the equipment and placed her head between the handles. It is suspected that she then slipped, they said.

保育所で3歳の女の子が遊具に首が挟まった状態で見つかりました。一時、心肺停止の状態に陥りました。