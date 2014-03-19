Lawson turns the page to a new chapter, ending a dual-leadership structure to effectively give parent Mitsubishi Corp. a greater say in management.

The convenience store chain operator said Wednesday that Chairman Genichi Tamatsuka will step down at the end of May. President Sadanobu Takemasu, who hails from Mitsubishi, will stay on to tackle the challenge of reviving Lawson's mainstay business.

"The top manager should be one person," Tamatsuka told reporters in Tokyo. The resignation "is 60% for Lawson and 40% for my selfish reasons," he said, getting teary-eyed at times during the news conference.

The move was not totally unexpected. Trading giant Mitsubishi turned Lawson into a subsidiary in February by increasing its stake. Tamatsuka had increasingly retreated from the front line in favor of a clear division of responsibilities, focusing on corporate governance. Takemasu took on more of the management duties.

Tamatsuka joined Lawson in 2010 after heading Fast Retailing as president. He was recruited to Lawson by then-President Takeshi Niinami, who now oversees Suntory Holdings. Even after Niinami left Lawson to join Suntory in 2014, he pushed to promote Tamatsuka to president and chairman.

On Tamatsuka's watch, Lawson expanded its business domains by taking in high-end supermarket operator Seijo Ishii, United Cinemas and other operations. But the mainstay convenience store business did not get a spark.