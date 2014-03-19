Toshiba Corp has selected four overseas bidders as a potential buyer of its chip-making unit following an auction, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.
The four potential buyers of Toshiba Memory Corp are Hon Hai Precision Industry Co of Taiwan, SK Hynix Inc of South Korea, U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd and Western Digital Corp of the United States, which has jointly invested in Toshiba's Yokkaichi flash memory plant in central Japan.
Broadcom may have partnered with U.S. investment fund Silver Lake Partners for the auction, the sources said.
Toshiba is aiming to sell a majority stake in Toshiba Memory, which was established as a spun-off entity earlier this month, to raise cash to make up for huge losses from its nuclear power business. It aims to decide the buyer by a regular shareholder meeting scheduled for late June.
The sale of the chip unit is an integral part of Toshiba's restructuring plan, but the plan may not go smoothly as Western Digital is opposed to the sale, separate sources said.
Japan's navy plans a joint show of force with the U.S. Navy's USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group as it steams toward the Korean peninsula aimed at deterring secretive North Korean regime from further missile tests, two sources said. (Japan Today)
The violent video of a passenger being forcibly removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight on Sunday has gone viral around the world, including in Japan, sparking outcry and concern that a similar incident could happen here. (Japan Times)
A 3-year-old girl who had stopped breathing after being choked by the handles on a monkey bar Wednesday at a nursery in Kagawa Prefecture later recovered in a hospital and started to breath by herself. (Japan Times)
The traditional Thai New Year's holiday has turned out to be anything but fun for more than 1,000 would-be travelers who were stranded at Bangkok's international airport after their cut-rate tour packages to Japan turned out to be an apparent scam. (Japan Today)