Toshiba Corp has selected four overseas bidders as a potential buyer of its chip-making unit following an auction, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

The four potential buyers of Toshiba Memory Corp are Hon Hai Precision Industry Co of Taiwan, SK Hynix Inc of South Korea, U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd and Western Digital Corp of the United States, which has jointly invested in Toshiba's Yokkaichi flash memory plant in central Japan.

Broadcom may have partnered with U.S. investment fund Silver Lake Partners for the auction, the sources said.

Toshiba is aiming to sell a majority stake in Toshiba Memory, which was established as a spun-off entity earlier this month, to raise cash to make up for huge losses from its nuclear power business. It aims to decide the buyer by a regular shareholder meeting scheduled for late June.

The sale of the chip unit is an integral part of Toshiba's restructuring plan, but the plan may not go smoothly as Western Digital is opposed to the sale, separate sources said.