More than 1,000 Thai holidaymakers bound for Japan stranded by scam
Japan Today -- Apr 13
The traditional Thai New Year's holiday has turned out to be anything but fun for more than 1,000 would-be travelers who were stranded at Bangkok's international airport after their cut-rate tour packages to Japan turned out to be an apparent scam.

Police said hundreds of people lodged complaints after finding themselves at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday with no flight to board. They said they had booked six-day tour packages with WealthEver, better known as a multi-level marketing company.

Victims told Thai television interviewers that they paid 9,730 baht ($280) for a package including airfare and accommodation. One way-fare from Bangkok to Tokyo alone typically costs more than $400.

Thai media reported that WealthEver boss Pasit Arinchalapit was detained by police late Wednesday in Ranong, a border province, after a manhunt was launched for her. They also reported that Pasit had been the object of fraud complaints before, and has changed her name several times.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, asked about the incident, warned his fellow Thais against gullibility that makes them victims to such scams.

MORE NEWS
Apr 13
Japan plans joint show of force with U.S. off Korean peninsula
Japan's navy plans a joint show of force with the U.S. Navy's USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group as it steams toward the Korean peninsula aimed at deterring secretive North Korean regime from further missile tests, two sources said. (Japan Today)
Apr 13
Body likely of missing investigator found at bottom of cliff in Shizuoka
Shizuoka Prefectural Police on Thursday morning found the body of a missing inspector in a mountainous area of Shizuoka City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 13
Tokyo Disneyland to undergo renovation to win back visitors
Large-scale renovation work has started at Tokyo Disneyland for completion in spring 2020 as its operator aims to reverse the recent downtrend in the number of visitors. (Jiji)
Apr 13
JAL and ANA say overbooking violence would never happen in Japan
The violent video of a passenger being forcibly removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight on Sunday has gone viral around the world, including in Japan, sparking outcry and concern that a similar incident could happen here. (Japan Times)
Apr 13
Girl, 3, found choked on Kagawa nursery monkey bar is revived
A 3-year-old girl who had stopped breathing after being choked by the handles on a monkey bar Wednesday at a nursery in Kagawa Prefecture later recovered in a hospital and started to breath by herself. (Japan Times)
Apr 13
Tokyo cops: 2 corpses found in Nerima residence
Tokyo Metropolitan Police do not suspect foul play following the discovery of two persons inside a residence in Nerima Ward on Monday, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 13
Trump: Dollar is getting too strong
US President Donald Trump has reiterated that the dollar is getting too strong. (NHK)
Apr 13
Japan ranked fourth in 2016 for development assistance spending: OECD
Japan ranked No. 4 in official development assistance in 2016 among member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, an OECD report showed Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Apr 13
Apr 13
Toshiba selects 4 overseas bidders for its chip unit
Toshiba Corp has selected four overseas bidders as a potential buyer of its chip-making unit following an auction, sources close to the matter said Wednesday. (Japan Today)