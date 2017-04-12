The violent video of a passenger being forcibly removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight on Sunday has gone viral around the world, including in Japan, sparking outcry and concern that a similar incident could happen here.

In the incident on the Chicago to Kentucky flight, Kentucky physician David Dao was bloodied as he was forcibly removed from the plane, with the entire scene captured on video by passengers and posted on social media.

Major carriers All Nippon Airways Co. and Japan Airlines Co. said that in the case of an overbooking, they would continue asking passengers to voluntarily give up their seats in exchange for some form of compensation.

“We would never drag our customers out of our planes … that’s unimaginable,” a JAL spokesman told The Japan Times. “We ask passengers to voluntarily give up their seats. If nobody does, then we just keep asking until we find one. It’s not that difficult to find such volunteers in Japan.”

ANA spokesman Tetsuya Yokoi agreed, saying the carrier asks passengers for cooperation in exchange for a payment. He said ANA has never had trouble finding volunteers.

Both carriers said they ask for cooperation at check-in counters or boarding gates in exchange for a seat on the next available flight. Cash payments or flight miles are offered to volunteers under the so-called Flex Traveler System used by both airlines.

JAL and ANA both pay ¥10,000 to passengers who change to a flight departing the same day and ¥20,000 to those who agree to depart the following day or later.

Like in the U.S., overbooking itself is legal for Japanese airlines and is relatively common. Airlines routinely sell more tickets than available seats, counting on the likelihood that a certain number of passengers won’t show up. It’s up to airlines to decide how to get passengers to give up seats, a transport ministry official said.

Japan's nine airlines, including regional carriers, overbooked a total of 11,550 passengers in the fiscal year through March 2016, according to ministry statistics. That's down from 14,460 overbookings in fiscal 2014. In fiscal 2015, most passengers gave up their seats voluntarily, but a total of 1,858 passengers were denied check-ins, compared with 2,176 the year before.