JAL and ANA say overbooking violence would never happen in Japan
Japan Times -- Apr 13
The violent video of a passenger being forcibly removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight on Sunday has gone viral around the world, including in Japan, sparking outcry and concern that a similar incident could happen here.

In the incident on the Chicago to Kentucky flight, Kentucky physician David Dao was bloodied as he was forcibly removed from the plane, with the entire scene captured on video by passengers and posted on social media.

Major carriers All Nippon Airways Co. and Japan Airlines Co. said that in the case of an overbooking, they would continue asking passengers to voluntarily give up their seats in exchange for some form of compensation.

“We would never drag our customers out of our planes … that’s unimaginable,” a JAL spokesman told The Japan Times. “We ask passengers to voluntarily give up their seats. If nobody does, then we just keep asking until we find one. It’s not that difficult to find such volunteers in Japan.”

ANA spokesman Tetsuya Yokoi agreed, saying the carrier asks passengers for cooperation in exchange for a payment. He said ANA has never had trouble finding volunteers.

Both carriers said they ask for cooperation at check-in counters or boarding gates in exchange for a seat on the next available flight. Cash payments or flight miles are offered to volunteers under the so-called Flex Traveler System used by both airlines.

JAL and ANA both pay ¥10,000 to passengers who change to a flight departing the same day and ¥20,000 to those who agree to depart the following day or later.

Like in the U.S., overbooking itself is legal for Japanese airlines and is relatively common. Airlines routinely sell more tickets than available seats, counting on the likelihood that a certain number of passengers won’t show up. It’s up to airlines to decide how to get passengers to give up seats, a transport ministry official said.

Japan's nine airlines, including regional carriers, overbooked a total of 11,550 passengers in the fiscal year through March 2016, according to ministry statistics. That's down from 14,460 overbookings in fiscal 2014. In fiscal 2015, most passengers gave up their seats voluntarily, but a total of 1,858 passengers were denied check-ins, compared with 2,176 the year before.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Apr 13
Tokyo Disneyland to undergo renovation to win back visitors
Large-scale renovation work has started at Tokyo Disneyland for completion in spring 2020 as its operator aims to reverse the recent downtrend in the number of visitors. (Jiji)
Apr 13
JAL and ANA say overbooking violence would never happen in Japan
The violent video of a passenger being forcibly removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight on Sunday has gone viral around the world, including in Japan, sparking outcry and concern that a similar incident could happen here. (Japan Times)
Apr 10
Nijo Castle's gleaming gate looks as good as new after repairs
Nijo Castle's main gate is looking back to its majestic best after the completion of extensive repair to the entrance of the UNESCO World Heritage site in this ancient capital. (Asahi)
Apr 10
Part of Japan's alpine route reopens
Part of a scenic mountain route through central Japan's Northern Alps has reopened after being closed for the winter. (NHK)
Apr 09
Over 1,000 idol singers to gather in Tokyo for massive fan event at Budokan
This is really the golden age of Japanese idol singers. Yes, Japan's appreciation for perky vocalists in frilly skirts stretches back to at least the 1970s. The current otaku culture boom, though, mixed with the opportunities modern Internet technology offers for promoting brand-new performers who're still in the earliest phases of building a fanbase means that never before have there been so many listening options for fans of idol music. (Japan Today)
Apr 08
Fine and healthy dining in rural Japan
As soon as the express train leaves for Yamanashi prefecture, west of Tokyo, you leave behind the suburbs and encounter forests where they say animals still roam in search of fruit. (star2.com)
Apr 05
More retailers in Japan accept virtual currency
With the use of virtual currency spreading especially overseas, more retailers in Japan are opening up to payments from tourists via the blockchain technology. (Japan Times)
Apr 05
Preparing Japan's alpine route for reopening
Workers are busy preparing to reopen a scenic mountain route through central Japan's Northern Alps after a winter closure. (NHK)
Apr 05
Japan's only double-decker Shinkansen series to end service
Japan's only existing double-decker Shinkansen bullet train series is set to end its service by the March 2021 end of fiscal 2020. (Jiji)
Apr 03
Cherry trees in full bloom in Tokyo
Thousands of people are enjoying the cherry blossoms in Tokyo as weather officials in the capital announced on Sunday they are in full bloom. (NHK)