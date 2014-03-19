Japan's navy plans a joint show of force with the U.S. Navy's USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group as it steams toward the Korean peninsula aimed at deterring secretive North Korean regime from further missile tests, two sources said.

Concerned at the rapid pace of North Korea’s ballistic missile development, Japan’s navy plans to conduct exercises with the Vinson strike carrier group, two sources said on condition of anonymity. The Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (MSDF) and the U.S. Navy could conduct helicopter landings on each other’s ships, as well as communication drills, as the U.S. ships pass through waters close to Japanese territory, the sources said.

