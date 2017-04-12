Japan ranked No. 4 in official development assistance in 2016 among member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, an OECD report showed Tuesday.

The United States topped the ODA rankings for 2016, followed by Germany and Britain.

Japan’s ODA spending increased 12.7 percent from the previous year to $10.37 billion, according to the report.

The ODA spend by OECD member countries for hosting refugees jumped 27.5 percent to reach $15.4 billion, reflecting an influx of refugees in Europe from the Middle East and elsewhere.