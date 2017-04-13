Bilingual traffic signs to debut in July
Japan Times -- Apr 13
Japan will introduce bilingual traffic signs in July as visitors surge ahead of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2020.

The National Police Agency on Thursday unveiled stop and slow-down signs, each with English translations beneath the Japanese words. The new versions will gradually replace the roughly 1.7 million stop signs and 1,000 slow-down signs across the nation.

In 2016, foreign visitors set a record of 24 million, prompting the NPA to change the signs to make them easier to understand for tourists.

The signs will likely be erected first in areas around airports, where most visitors rent cars.

東京オリンピックに向けて日本を訪れる外国人が増えるなか、7月から道路標識に英語の表記が加わります。　警察庁によりますと、「一時停止」と「徐行」の道路標識に英語の表記が加わります。それぞれ、日本語の下に「STOP」「SLOW」と書かれます。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
Apr 13
Apr 13
Tokyo Disneyland to undergo renovation to win back visitors
Large-scale renovation work has started at Tokyo Disneyland for completion in spring 2020 as its operator aims to reverse the recent downtrend in the number of visitors. (Jiji)
Apr 13
JAL and ANA say overbooking violence would never happen in Japan
The violent video of a passenger being forcibly removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight on Sunday has gone viral around the world, including in Japan, sparking outcry and concern that a similar incident could happen here. (Japan Times)
Apr 10
Nijo Castle's gleaming gate looks as good as new after repairs
Nijo Castle's main gate is looking back to its majestic best after the completion of extensive repair to the entrance of the UNESCO World Heritage site in this ancient capital. (Asahi)
Apr 10
Part of Japan's alpine route reopens
Part of a scenic mountain route through central Japan's Northern Alps has reopened after being closed for the winter. (NHK)
Apr 09
Over 1,000 idol singers to gather in Tokyo for massive fan event at Budokan
This is really the golden age of Japanese idol singers. Yes, Japan's appreciation for perky vocalists in frilly skirts stretches back to at least the 1970s. The current otaku culture boom, though, mixed with the opportunities modern Internet technology offers for promoting brand-new performers who're still in the earliest phases of building a fanbase means that never before have there been so many listening options for fans of idol music. (Japan Today)
Apr 08
Fine and healthy dining in rural Japan
As soon as the express train leaves for Yamanashi prefecture, west of Tokyo, you leave behind the suburbs and encounter forests where they say animals still roam in search of fruit. (star2.com)
Apr 05
More retailers in Japan accept virtual currency
With the use of virtual currency spreading especially overseas, more retailers in Japan are opening up to payments from tourists via the blockchain technology. (Japan Times)
Apr 05
Preparing Japan's alpine route for reopening
Workers are busy preparing to reopen a scenic mountain route through central Japan's Northern Alps after a winter closure. (NHK)
Apr 05
Japan's only double-decker Shinkansen series to end service
Japan's only existing double-decker Shinkansen bullet train series is set to end its service by the March 2021 end of fiscal 2020. (Jiji)