Police have arrested a 49-year-old police officer after he was caught in the act of filming up a school girl's skirt at a train station in Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture.
According to police, the suspect, Kenji Tanaka, is an inspector stationed at Fujisawa. Fuji TV quoted police as saying the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday at JR Yamato Station. The girl was walking up the stairs and Tanaka followed closely behind her, using his smartphone to film up her skirt.
Another policeman at the station noticed what Tanaka was doing and detained him.
