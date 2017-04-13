The Tokyo High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court decision finding a female artist guilty of obscenity for distributing 3-D scans of her genitalia and ordered her to pay a fine of ¥400,000 ($3,700).

Megumi Igarashi, a 45-year-old artist who works under the pseudonym “Rokudenashi-ko” (good-for-nothing girl), was found guilty of distributing the scanned images but not for displaying vagina-shaped plaster sculptures.

The lower court ruled that the 3-D data “realistically reproduce the shape (of female genitalia) and stimulate the viewers’ sexual desire,” but the sculptures do not immediately suggest they are female genitals, as the plaster figures are decorated and painted with colors different from skin tones.

“I’ve always believed that I’m innocent. But the 3-D data is guilty and Decoman (plaster artwork) is not - the same judgment with the first trial, which I can’t agree on,” said Igarashi at a news conference in Tokyo.