High court upholds guilty ruling for obscenity case of vagina artist Megumi Igarashi
Japan Times -- Apr 13
The Tokyo High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court decision finding a female artist guilty of obscenity for distributing 3-D scans of her genitalia and ordered her to pay a fine of ¥400,000 ($3,700).

Megumi Igarashi, a 45-year-old artist who works under the pseudonym “Rokudenashi-ko” (good-for-nothing girl), was found guilty of distributing the scanned images but not for displaying vagina-shaped plaster sculptures.

The lower court ruled that the 3-D data “realistically reproduce the shape (of female genitalia) and stimulate the viewers’ sexual desire,” but the sculptures do not immediately suggest they are female genitals, as the plaster figures are decorated and painted with colors different from skin tones.

“I’ve always believed that I’m innocent. But the 3-D data is guilty and Decoman (plaster artwork) is not - the same judgment with the first trial, which I can’t agree on,” said Igarashi at a news conference in Tokyo.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Apr 13
High court upholds guilty ruling for obscenity case of vagina artist Megumi Igarashi
The Tokyo High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court decision finding a female artist guilty of obscenity for distributing 3-D scans of her genitalia and ordered her to pay a fine of ¥400,000 ($3,700). (Japan Times)
Apr 13
Kanagawa police officer arrested for filming up school girl's skirt
Police have arrested a 49-year-old police officer after he was caught in the act of filming up a school girl's skirt at a train station in Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture. (Japan Today)
Apr 13
Bilingual traffic signs to debut in July
Japan will introduce bilingual traffic signs in July as visitors surge ahead of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2020. (Japan Times)
Apr 13
Japan plans joint show of force with U.S. off Korean peninsula
Japan's navy plans a joint show of force with the U.S. Navy's USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group as it steams toward the Korean peninsula aimed at deterring secretive North Korean regime from further missile tests, two sources said. (Japan Today)
Apr 13
Body likely of missing investigator found at bottom of cliff in Shizuoka
Shizuoka Prefectural Police on Thursday morning found the body of a missing inspector in a mountainous area of Shizuoka City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 13
Tokyo Disneyland to undergo renovation to win back visitors
Large-scale renovation work has started at Tokyo Disneyland for completion in spring 2020 as its operator aims to reverse the recent downtrend in the number of visitors. (Jiji)
Apr 13
JAL and ANA say overbooking violence would never happen in Japan
The violent video of a passenger being forcibly removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight on Sunday has gone viral around the world, including in Japan, sparking outcry and concern that a similar incident could happen here. (Japan Times)
Apr 13
Girl, 3, found choked on Kagawa nursery monkey bar is revived
A 3-year-old girl who had stopped breathing after being choked by the handles on a monkey bar Wednesday at a nursery in Kagawa Prefecture later recovered in a hospital and started to breath by herself. (Japan Times)
Apr 13
Tokyo cops: 2 corpses found in Nerima residence
Tokyo Metropolitan Police do not suspect foul play following the discovery of two persons inside a residence in Nerima Ward on Monday, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 13
Trump: Dollar is getting too strong
US President Donald Trump has reiterated that the dollar is getting too strong. (NHK)