US researchers say new satellite images show continued activity near North Korea's nuclear test site.
The Johns Hopkins University study group 38 North posted the analysis of the images taken on Wednesday of the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site, in the country's northeast.
Researchers say one of the photos shows what appears to be a small vehicle or trailer immediately outside the site's North Portal, and that water flow out of the entrance has decreased in the past 10 days.
Another photo shows personnel in formation in courtyards of a main administrative area.
South Korea's Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se says full preparations are in place as North Korea this month may attempt major strategic provocations such as nuclear testing or an intercontinental ballistic missile launch.
Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department obtained arrest warrants on Thursday for two Chinese women for allegedly splashing liquids over facilities at Meiji Jingu, a Shinto shrine in Shibuya Ward in the Japanese capital. (Jiji)
Philip Morris Japan plans to raise prices on around 80% of the conventional cigarettes it sells here, a rare step in the absence of a tax hike, as it tries to cope with a shrinking market by leveraging new technology.
(Nikkei)
Long-term psychological care is needed for children in Kumamoto Prefecture, where new stress cases are still emerging one year after the powerful earthquakes in and near the southwestern Japan prefecture, teachers and psychologists say. (Jiji)
The Tokyo High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court decision finding a female artist guilty of obscenity for distributing 3-D scans of her genitalia and ordered her to pay a fine of ¥400,000 ($3,700). (Japan Times)