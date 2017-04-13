US researchers say new satellite images show continued activity near North Korea's nuclear test site.

The Johns Hopkins University study group 38 North posted the analysis of the images taken on Wednesday of the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site, in the country's northeast.

Researchers say one of the photos shows what appears to be a small vehicle or trailer immediately outside the site's North Portal, and that water flow out of the entrance has decreased in the past 10 days.

Another photo shows personnel in formation in courtyards of a main administrative area.

South Korea's Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se says full preparations are in place as North Korea this month may attempt major strategic provocations such as nuclear testing or an intercontinental ballistic missile launch.