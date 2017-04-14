Friday marks one year since a series of devastating earthquakes began in and around Japan's southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto.

The first quake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck the region on April 14th of last year. It registered the maximum intensity on the Japanese seismic scale of zero to 7.

The Meteorological Agency says the region has since been hit by 4,296 quakes with an intensity of one or greater as of 7 PM on Thursday. They include 2 tremors with an intensity of 7; 2 jolts with 6 plus; and 3 temblors with 6 minus.

The region has recorded quakes with an intensity of one or higher around 30 times each month this year.

The focuses of the quakes were shallow at about 10 kilometers deep. The agency is cautioning people to stay on the alert as future quakes may trigger major jolts.

The series of quakes has left 225 people dead. Of them, 169 died from reasons recognized as related to the quakes, such as time spent at shelters.

熊本地震の発生から14日で1年です。今も先の見通しが立たない生活が続いていて、住民は不安な日々を送っています。 全壊や半壊など地震による住宅の被害は、熊本県全体で約19万棟に上ります。