Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department obtained arrest warrants on Thursday for two Chinese women for allegedly splashing liquids over facilities at Meiji Jingu, a Shinto shrine in Shibuya Ward in the Japanese capital.

The two women, Piao Jinyu and Piao Shanai, both 49, have already left Japan for their home country, according to the MPD. They face suspicions of damaging building and property, the police said.

The MPD put them on a nationwide wanted list in case they enter Japan again.

According to the police, the two women are suspected of spreading what appeared to be oily liquids at a total of 15 places at four structures of Meiji Jingu, including a torii gate at the path leading to the Honden main shrine building and the Minami Shinmon gate, around between 9:30 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. on April 3.

明治神宮の鳥居などで油のような液体がまかれた事件で、警視庁は中国人の49歳の女2人に対して逮捕状を取りました。 今月4日、東京・渋谷区の明治神宮で油のような液体がかけられた跡が15カ所見つかりました。