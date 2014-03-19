A Japanese government panel broadly agreed Thursday that all official duties of Emperor Akihito should be handed over to his successor when he steps down.
The panel accepted the proposal made by the Imperial Household Agency in January seeking the total handover to ensure the integrity of the Emperor's status.
The panel discussing Emperor Akihito's possible abdication also agreed that the Imperial Family's Three Sacred Treasures--the mirror, sword and jewel--should be free of gift tax when they are passed on to his successor.
While the three items are free of inheritance tax, whether they should be subject to gift tax is an issue now as the Imperial throne is expected to be transferred while the current holder is still alive, an unseen situation in about two centuries.
Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department obtained arrest warrants on Thursday for two Chinese women for allegedly splashing liquids over facilities at Meiji Jingu, a Shinto shrine in Shibuya Ward in the Japanese capital.Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department obtained arrest warrants on Thursday for two Chinese women for allegedly splashing liquids over facilities at Meiji Jingu, a Shinto shrine in Shibuya Ward in the Japanese capital. (Jiji)
Philip Morris Japan plans to raise prices on around 80% of the conventional cigarettes it sells here, a rare step in the absence of a tax hike, as it tries to cope with a shrinking market by leveraging new technology.
(Nikkei)
Long-term psychological care is needed for children in Kumamoto Prefecture, where new stress cases are still emerging one year after the powerful earthquakes in and near the southwestern Japan prefecture, teachers and psychologists say. (Jiji)
The Tokyo High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court decision finding a female artist guilty of obscenity for distributing 3-D scans of her genitalia and ordered her to pay a fine of ¥400,000 ($3,700). (Japan Times)