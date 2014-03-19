A Japanese government panel broadly agreed Thursday that all official duties of Emperor Akihito should be handed over to his successor when he steps down.

The panel accepted the proposal made by the Imperial Household Agency in January seeking the total handover to ensure the integrity of the Emperor's status.

The panel discussing Emperor Akihito's possible abdication also agreed that the Imperial Family's Three Sacred Treasures--the mirror, sword and jewel--should be free of gift tax when they are passed on to his successor.

While the three items are free of inheritance tax, whether they should be subject to gift tax is an issue now as the Imperial throne is expected to be transferred while the current holder is still alive, an unseen situation in about two centuries.