SDF scrambles hit record high last fiscal year
NHK -- Apr 14
Japan's Defense Ministry says Air Self-Defense Force jets scrambled a record number of times during the last fiscal year, topping the past high in the Cold-War years.

The ASDF scrambles jets when unidentified aircraft approach Japan's airspace. Ministry officials say the number of such flights totaled 1,168 in the year that ended in March, up 295 from the previous fiscal year.

That's also 224 times more than the past high of 944 marked in fiscal 1984. Cold War-era responses were often for aircraft from the Soviet Union.

The number decreased after the Cold War ended, to around 150 a year. But it jumped about 8 times over the past decade.

During the last fiscal year, scrambles against Chinese aircraft topped the list at 851. That accounted for 73 percent of the total, and was up 280 year on year.

防衛省は、自衛隊機の緊急発進が昨年度、史上最多の1168回に上ったと発表しました。　外国の航空機による領空侵犯を未然に防ぐ自衛隊機のスクランブル（緊急発進）は、去年4月から今年3月までの1年間で1168回でした。前の年度に比べて295回増加し、史上最多を更新しました。
