Japan's Defense Ministry says Air Self-Defense Force jets scrambled a record number of times during the last fiscal year, topping the past high in the Cold-War years.
The ASDF scrambles jets when unidentified aircraft approach Japan's airspace. Ministry officials say the number of such flights totaled 1,168 in the year that ended in March, up 295 from the previous fiscal year.
That's also 224 times more than the past high of 944 marked in fiscal 1984. Cold War-era responses were often for aircraft from the Soviet Union.
The number decreased after the Cold War ended, to around 150 a year. But it jumped about 8 times over the past decade.
During the last fiscal year, scrambles against Chinese aircraft topped the list at 851. That accounted for 73 percent of the total, and was up 280 year on year.
