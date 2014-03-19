Long-term psychological care is needed for children in Kumamoto Prefecture, where new stress cases are still emerging one year after the powerful earthquakes in and near the southwestern Japan prefecture, teachers and psychologists say.
The prefecture and surrounding areas in the Kyushu region were hit by powerful quakes for weeks following the first major one that occurred on April 14 last year.
Just after the string of quakes began, an elementary school in the city of Kumamoto saw 20 to 30 children visit the school nurse's office each week complaining of headaches, uneasiness and other physical and psychological problems, according to the principal.
Philip Morris Japan plans to raise prices on around 80% of the conventional cigarettes it sells here, a rare step in the absence of a tax hike, as it tries to cope with a shrinking market by leveraging new technology.
(Nikkei)
The Tokyo High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court decision finding a female artist guilty of obscenity for distributing 3-D scans of her genitalia and ordered her to pay a fine of ¥400,000 ($3,700). (Japan Times)