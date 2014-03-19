Philip Morris eyes price hike for most cigarettes in Japan
Philip Morris Japan plans to raise prices on around 80% of the conventional cigarettes it sells here, a rare step in the absence of a tax hike, as it tries to cope with a shrinking market by leveraging new technology.

The company will file with the Ministry of Finance for an increase of 10 yen (9 cents) a pack for 85 of 103 products under four brands of American tobacco giant Philip Morris International, including Marlboro, Parliament and Virginia S. This translates to a hike of 2.2% to 2.6%.

Apr 14
Friday marks 1 year of Kumamoto quakes
Friday marks one year since a series of devastating earthquakes began in and around Japan's southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto. (NHK)
Apr 14
Activity observed at N.Korea's nuclear test site
US researchers say new satellite images show continued activity near North Korea's nuclear test site. (NHK)
Apr 14
Arrest warrants for 2 Chinese women over damage to Meiji Jingu Shrine
Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department obtained arrest warrants on Thursday for two Chinese women for allegedly splashing liquids over facilities at Meiji Jingu, a Shinto shrine in Shibuya Ward in the Japanese capital.Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department obtained arrest warrants on Thursday for two Chinese women for allegedly splashing liquids over facilities at Meiji Jingu, a Shinto shrine in Shibuya Ward in the Japanese capital. (Jiji)
Apr 14
Japan panel agrees on emperor's handover of all duties in abdication
A Japanese government panel broadly agreed Thursday that all official duties of Emperor Akihito should be handed over to his successor when he steps down. (Jiji)
Apr 14
Apr 14
Long-term psychological care needed for Kumamoto kids
Long-term psychological care is needed for children in Kumamoto Prefecture, where new stress cases are still emerging one year after the powerful earthquakes in and near the southwestern Japan prefecture, teachers and psychologists say. (Jiji)
Apr 14
SDF scrambles hit record high last fiscal year
Japan's Defense Ministry says Air Self-Defense Force jets scrambled a record number of times during the last fiscal year, topping the past high in the Cold-War years. (NHK)
Apr 13
High court upholds guilty ruling for obscenity case of vagina artist Megumi Igarashi
The Tokyo High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court decision finding a female artist guilty of obscenity for distributing 3-D scans of her genitalia and ordered her to pay a fine of ¥400,000 ($3,700). (Japan Times)
Apr 13
Kanagawa police officer arrested for filming up school girl's skirt
Police have arrested a 49-year-old police officer after he was caught in the act of filming up a school girl's skirt at a train station in Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture. (Japan Today)
Apr 13
Bilingual traffic signs to debut in July
Japan will introduce bilingual traffic signs in July as visitors surge ahead of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2020. (Japan Times)