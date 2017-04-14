Police in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, have arrested a man on suspicion of abandoning the body of a Vietnamese girl last month. The suspect is the head of the parents' association at her elementary school.
The body of 9-year-old Le Thi Nhat Linh from the city of Matsudo was found in grass near a drainage canal in nearby Abiko City on March 26th. She had been strangled.
On Friday morning, the police arrested 46-year-old Yasumasa Shibuya. The Matsudo resident is said to work for a real estate leasing business.
Investigators say DNA samples obtained from the crime scene matched those of the suspect.
The city's board of education and other sources say Shibuya is the head of the parents' association at the girl's school and a member of a volunteer patrol group that helps children get to school safely.
The girl went missing after she left home for school on March 24th. Her body was discovered 2 days later.
What are believed to be her school bag and clothes were found on the bed of the Tone River, about 20 kilometers from the body.
Japan's National Security Council discussed how to evacuate its nearly 60,000 citizens from South Korea in the event of a crisis, a government official said on Friday, amid rising concern over North Korea's nuclear weapons program. (Japan Today)
Police in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, have arrested a man on suspicion of abandoning the body of a Vietnamese girl last month. The suspect is the head of the parents' association at her elementary school. (NHK)
A show based on the manga and animation "Attack on Titan" has been cancelled following the death of a performer who was testing suspension rigging earlier this week, reports the Asahi Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
The net inflow of foreign residents into Japan was the largest ever during the last statistical year, as the government pushes policies to attract foreign workers to lessen the economic repercussions from a declining and graying population. (Nikkei)
The new Ginza Six commercial complex was unveiled to the media here Friday, featuring luxury outlets like Christian Dior and Fendi as well as a massive atrium and wide hallways designed to help shoppers relax. (Nikkei)
A Nagoya University team said Friday it has become the first in the world to synthesize a carbon nanobelt, coming close to the development of a technique to produce homogeneous carbon nanotubes. (Jiji)