Police in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, have arrested a man on suspicion of abandoning the body of a Vietnamese girl last month. The suspect is the head of the parents' association at her elementary school.

The body of 9-year-old Le Thi Nhat Linh from the city of Matsudo was found in grass near a drainage canal in nearby Abiko City on March 26th. She had been strangled.

On Friday morning, the police arrested 46-year-old Yasumasa Shibuya. The Matsudo resident is said to work for a real estate leasing business.

Investigators say DNA samples obtained from the crime scene matched those of the suspect. The city's board of education and other sources say Shibuya is the head of the parents' association at the girl's school and a member of a volunteer patrol group that helps children get to school safely.

The girl went missing after she left home for school on March 24th. Her body was discovered 2 days later.

What are believed to be her school bag and clothes were found on the bed of the Tone River, about 20 kilometers from the body.

千葉県我孫子市で9歳の女の子の遺体を遺棄したとして逮捕された小学校の保護者会長の男は、ほぼ毎日、通学路で女の子と顔を合わせていたことが分かりました。