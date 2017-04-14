A member of a rock band known has been arrested for allegedly performing sexual acts with an underage female fan, reports TBS News
On two occasions in September and October of last year, Kenta Murata, a 24-year-old guitarist for Londboy, allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the girl, a second-year high school student, at locations that include a hotel in Bunkyo Ward while knowing she was under 18 years of age.
Murata told Tokyo Metropolitan Police that he had a "physical relationship" with the girl. "But I didn't know she was underage," he said.
The matter came to light after Murata consulted with police about a different case, police said.
The band, which includes five members, said Murata will voluntarily refrain from playing for the time being. "The band will press on with the remaining four members," read a post from Thursday on their official blog.
Londboy falls under the "visual-kei" genre, which is typified by members sporting gaudy hairstyles and ostentatious costumes on stage. The band plays at a venue Ikebukuro Edge in Toshima Ward on Saturday.
