Police in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, say car dealers caused injuries to two people by putting too much trust in self-driving technology.

The manager and an employee of a car dealership are accused of causing a collision during a test drive taken by a customer last November.

Investigators say the employee was accompanying the customer on the trial run in a vehicle with a cutting-edge automatic braking system.

The employee reportedly told the customer not to press the brake, to activate the system.

But the system failed to work and the vehicle hit another car from behind, injuring two people inside. Police sent to prosecutors papers on the dealers and the customer.

