Japan team 1st in world to synthesize carbon nanobelt
Jiji -- Apr 15
A Nagoya University team said Friday it has become the first in the world to synthesize a carbon nanobelt, coming close to the development of a technique to produce homogeneous carbon nanotubes.

Carbon nanotubes, featuring high strength and conductivity, are considered a promising next-generation material. But existing methods produce nanotubes uneven in diameter and carbon arrangements.

"We've achieved the new shape for carbon that chemists have long dreamed about," said team member Kenichiro Itami, a Nagoya University professor.

The idea of carbon nanobelt was proposed more than 60 years ago. Many chemists have unsuccessfully attempted to synthesize it.

News source: Jiji
