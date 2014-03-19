Ginza Six turns new page for Tokyo's shopping scene
Nikkei -- Apr 15
The new Ginza Six commercial complex was unveiled to the media here Friday, featuring luxury outlets like Christian Dior and Fendi as well as a massive atrium and wide hallways designed to help shoppers relax.

The center will open to the public Thursday. Built on the site of the former Matsuzakaya Ginza department store, the complex has six floors underground and 13 above ground. J. Front Retailing, Mori Building, Sumitomo Corp. and a real estate company partly owned by France's LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton will be involved in its operation. The majority of brands with a presence there consider it to be their flagship location in Japan.

森ビル（東京）などは１４日、松坂屋銀座店跡（東京都中央区）に完成した複合商業施設「ＧＩＮＺＡ　ＳＩＸ（ギンザ　シックス）」を報道陣に公開した。店舗面積は銀座地区で最大。訪日客向けのサービスを充実し、観光バスの乗降所を敷地内に設けた。２０日に開業する。
News sources: Nikkei, Kyodo
MORE NEWS
Apr 15
Ginza Six turns new page for Tokyo's shopping scene
The new Ginza Six commercial complex was unveiled to the media here Friday, featuring luxury outlets like Christian Dior and Fendi as well as a massive atrium and wide hallways designed to help shoppers relax. (Nikkei)
Apr 13
Bilingual traffic signs to debut in July
Japan will introduce bilingual traffic signs in July as visitors surge ahead of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2020. (Japan Times)
Apr 13
Tokyo Disneyland to undergo renovation to win back visitors
Large-scale renovation work has started at Tokyo Disneyland for completion in spring 2020 as its operator aims to reverse the recent downtrend in the number of visitors. (Jiji)
Apr 13
JAL and ANA say overbooking violence would never happen in Japan
The violent video of a passenger being forcibly removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight on Sunday has gone viral around the world, including in Japan, sparking outcry and concern that a similar incident could happen here. (Japan Times)
Apr 10
Nijo Castle's gleaming gate looks as good as new after repairs
Nijo Castle's main gate is looking back to its majestic best after the completion of extensive repair to the entrance of the UNESCO World Heritage site in this ancient capital. (Asahi)
Apr 10
Part of Japan's alpine route reopens
Part of a scenic mountain route through central Japan's Northern Alps has reopened after being closed for the winter. (NHK)
Apr 09
Over 1,000 idol singers to gather in Tokyo for massive fan event at Budokan
This is really the golden age of Japanese idol singers. Yes, Japan's appreciation for perky vocalists in frilly skirts stretches back to at least the 1970s. The current otaku culture boom, though, mixed with the opportunities modern Internet technology offers for promoting brand-new performers who're still in the earliest phases of building a fanbase means that never before have there been so many listening options for fans of idol music. (Japan Today)
Apr 08
Fine and healthy dining in rural Japan
As soon as the express train leaves for Yamanashi prefecture, west of Tokyo, you leave behind the suburbs and encounter forests where they say animals still roam in search of fruit. (star2.com)
Apr 05
More retailers in Japan accept virtual currency
With the use of virtual currency spreading especially overseas, more retailers in Japan are opening up to payments from tourists via the blockchain technology. (Japan Times)
Apr 05
Preparing Japan's alpine route for reopening
Workers are busy preparing to reopen a scenic mountain route through central Japan's Northern Alps after a winter closure. (NHK)