The new Ginza Six commercial complex was unveiled to the media here Friday, featuring luxury outlets like Christian Dior and Fendi as well as a massive atrium and wide hallways designed to help shoppers relax.
The center will open to the public Thursday. Built on the site of the former Matsuzakaya Ginza department store, the complex has six floors underground and 13 above ground. J. Front Retailing, Mori Building, Sumitomo Corp. and a real estate company partly owned by France's LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton will be involved in its operation. The majority of brands with a presence there consider it to be their flagship location in Japan.
The violent video of a passenger being forcibly removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight on Sunday has gone viral around the world, including in Japan, sparking outcry and concern that a similar incident could happen here. (Japan Times)
This is really the golden age of Japanese idol singers. Yes, Japan's appreciation for perky vocalists in frilly skirts stretches back to at least the 1970s. The current otaku culture boom, though, mixed with the opportunities modern Internet technology offers for promoting brand-new performers who're still in the earliest phases of building a fanbase means that never before have there been so many listening options for fans of idol music. (Japan Today)