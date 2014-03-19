Ginza Six turns new page for Tokyo's shopping scene

The new Ginza Six commercial complex was unveiled to the media here Friday, featuring luxury outlets like Christian Dior and Fendi as well as a massive atrium and wide hallways designed to help shoppers relax.

Tweet The center will open to the public Thursday. Built on the site of the former Matsuzakaya Ginza department store, the complex has six floors underground and 13 above ground. J. Front Retailing, Mori Building, Sumitomo Corp. and a real estate company partly owned by France's LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton will be involved in its operation. The majority of brands with a presence there consider it to be their flagship location in Japan. 森ビル（東京）などは１４日、松坂屋銀座店跡（東京都中央区）に完成した複合商業施設「ＧＩＮＺＡ ＳＩＸ（ギンザ シックス）」を報道陣に公開した。店舗面積は銀座地区で最大。訪日客向けのサービスを充実し、観光バスの乗降所を敷地内に設けた。２０日に開業する。

Ginza Six turns new page for Tokyo's shopping scene (Nikkei) The new Ginza Six commercial complex was unveiled to the media here Friday, featuring luxury outlets like Christian Dior and Fendi as well as a massive atrium and wide hallways designed to help shoppers relax.

JAL and ANA say overbooking violence would never happen in Japan (Japan Times) The violent video of a passenger being forcibly removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight on Sunday has gone viral around the world, including in Japan, sparking outcry and concern that a similar incident could happen here.

Over 1,000 idol singers to gather in Tokyo for massive fan event at Budokan (Japan Today) This is really the golden age of Japanese idol singers. Yes, Japan's appreciation for perky vocalists in frilly skirts stretches back to at least the 1970s. The current otaku culture boom, though, mixed with the opportunities modern Internet technology offers for promoting brand-new performers who're still in the earliest phases of building a fanbase means that never before have there been so many listening options for fans of idol music.

Fine and healthy dining in rural Japan (star2.com) As soon as the express train leaves for Yamanashi prefecture, west of Tokyo, you leave behind the suburbs and encounter forests where they say animals still roam in search of fruit.