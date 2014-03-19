Japan's National Security Council discussed how to evacuate its nearly 60,000 citizens from South Korea in the event of a crisis, a government official said on Friday, amid rising concern over North Korea's nuclear weapons program.
North Korea denounced the United States on Friday for bringing "huge nuclear strategic assets" to the Korean peninsula as a U.S. aircraft carrier group headed for the region amid concerns the North may conduct a sixth nuclear test.
Besides commercial ships and planes, Japan would want to send military aircraft and ships to assist in the evacuation if the South Korean government agreed, the official, familiar with the discussion, said. He declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the topic.
The NSC also discussed how to cope with a possible flood of North Korean refugees into Japan, among whom might be North Korean spies and agents, Japanese media reported.
Tension has risen since the U.S. Navy fired 59 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian airfield last week in response to a deadly gas attack, raising concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's plans for North Korea, which has conducted missile and nuclear tests in defiance of UN and unilateral sanctions.
The United States has warned that its policy of "strategic patience" is over.
Japan's National Security Council discussed how to evacuate its nearly 60,000 citizens from South Korea in the event of a crisis, a government official said on Friday, amid rising concern over North Korea's nuclear weapons program. (Japan Today)
Police in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, have arrested a man on suspicion of abandoning the body of a Vietnamese girl last month. The suspect is the head of the parents' association at her elementary school. (NHK)
A show based on the manga and animation "Attack on Titan" has been cancelled following the death of a performer who was testing suspension rigging earlier this week, reports the Asahi Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
The net inflow of foreign residents into Japan was the largest ever during the last statistical year, as the government pushes policies to attract foreign workers to lessen the economic repercussions from a declining and graying population. (Nikkei)
The new Ginza Six commercial complex was unveiled to the media here Friday, featuring luxury outlets like Christian Dior and Fendi as well as a massive atrium and wide hallways designed to help shoppers relax. (Nikkei)
A Nagoya University team said Friday it has become the first in the world to synthesize a carbon nanobelt, coming close to the development of a technique to produce homogeneous carbon nanotubes. (Jiji)