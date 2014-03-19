Foreigners streaming into Japan at record pace

The net inflow of foreign residents into Japan was the largest ever during the last statistical year, as the government pushes policies to attract foreign workers to lessen the economic repercussions from a declining and graying population.

Tweet Net inflows of foreign residents reached 136,000 for the October 2015-September 2016 period, according to data released Friday by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. That figure is more than 40% above the previous year's and the fourth consecutive net inflow of foreigners, as well as the largest net inflow since such records began in 1950.

Man arrested over Vietnamese girl's death (NHK) Police in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, have arrested a man on suspicion of abandoning the body of a Vietnamese girl last month. The suspect is the head of the parents' association at her elementary school.

Top court upholds 'black widow' death sentence (Japan Today) A "black widow" convicted of murdering three boyfriends she had met online and dated for their money faces execution after Japan's Supreme Court on Friday dismissed her final appeal.

Ginza Six turns new page for Tokyo's shopping scene (Nikkei) The new Ginza Six commercial complex was unveiled to the media here Friday, featuring luxury outlets like Christian Dior and Fendi as well as a massive atrium and wide hallways designed to help shoppers relax.