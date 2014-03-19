The net inflow of foreign residents into Japan was the largest ever during the last statistical year, as the government pushes policies to attract foreign workers to lessen the economic repercussions from a declining and graying population.
Net inflows of foreign residents reached 136,000 for the October 2015-September 2016 period, according to data released Friday by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. That figure is more than 40% above the previous year's and the fourth consecutive net inflow of foreigners, as well as the largest net inflow since such records began in 1950.
Japan's National Security Council discussed how to evacuate its nearly 60,000 citizens from South Korea in the event of a crisis, a government official said on Friday, amid rising concern over North Korea's nuclear weapons program. (Japan Today)
Police in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, have arrested a man on suspicion of abandoning the body of a Vietnamese girl last month. The suspect is the head of the parents' association at her elementary school. (NHK)
A show based on the manga and animation "Attack on Titan" has been cancelled following the death of a performer who was testing suspension rigging earlier this week, reports the Asahi Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
The new Ginza Six commercial complex was unveiled to the media here Friday, featuring luxury outlets like Christian Dior and Fendi as well as a massive atrium and wide hallways designed to help shoppers relax. (Nikkei)
A Nagoya University team said Friday it has become the first in the world to synthesize a carbon nanobelt, coming close to the development of a technique to produce homogeneous carbon nanotubes. (Jiji)