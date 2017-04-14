A show based on the manga and animation "Attack on Titan" has been cancelled following the death of a performer who was testing suspension rigging earlier this week, reports the Asahi Shimbun.

On Thursday, the production committee for "Attack on Titan: Live Impact" announced the cancellation of the show, which was scheduled to begin at a theater at Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu City in July, on its website due to the death of Kazutaka Yoshino, a 38-year-old resident of Tokyo's Setagaya Ward.

At around noon on Monday, Yoshino dropped from a suspended height of about 10 meters to the stage at the Maihama Amphitheater, located at the amusement park. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest before being confirmed dead about one hour later.

At the time of the incident, Yoshino was assisting in the adjusting the speed of descent for the suspension rigging. Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.