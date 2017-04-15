A scenic mountain route running through the Northern Alps in central Japan has fully reopened after a winter break.

The Tateyama-Kurobe Alpine Route links the prefectures of Toyama and Nagano.

But the occasion was marred by a blinding snow storm.

Visibility was reduced to a few meters at a popular section flanked by towering snow walls. An event to walk through the section had to be canceled.

富山県と長野県を結ぶ立山黒部アルペンルートが今年も全線開通しました。 北アルプスを貫いて富山と長野を結ぶ立山黒部アルペンルート。約3カ月かけて除雪が行われ、例年より1日早く、15日に全線開通となりました。